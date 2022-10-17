Trevor Noah Talks About The Possibility Of Returning In Black Panther 2

Most people are not aware but the renowned host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah has actually been a part of the MCU for a while. Most people are not to blame though as he was not in the MCU in the flesh but rather he lent his voice in the first Black Panther film. He voiced Griot. Griot was an AI system that Shuri (Letitia Wright) created for use in her lab.

4 years after the original film, Black Panther will be returning to cinemas with a sequel titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.

With the film less than a month away from release, everyone in the media is using every opportunity they can to talk about the film which promises to be one of the biggest blockbusters this year.

Trevor Noah recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Fallon asked him about whether he will be returning in Black Panther 2. Noah first talked about how much he dislikes spoilers and then proceeded to tell people that he won't reveal anything but they should definitely go and see the movie.

The full conversation between the host and the guest was as follows:

“Trevor Noah: I hate spoilers. So I wouldn’t spoil it even for my friends to let them know that I’m doing a thing. I genuinely don’t. I don’t watch trailers, for instance. I hate trailers. I like getting into the movie not knowing what’s going to happen, what’s coming, not anticipating a single thing. …Have you noticed they’ll put a thing in the trailer that’s not in the movie? And you’ll wait for the whole movie and you’re like ‘heh…where’s the thing?’. . . I enjoy the experience of going to the movie, sitting with my popcorn, not knowing what’s going to happen and then just enjoying it. I want to go for the ride, let’s see what happens.

Jimmy Fallon: I know you probably won’t tell me now, but are you in the new Black Panther? Of course you’re not going to tell me, you just explained to me that you don’t like spoilers.

Trevor Noah: I’m just saying, you should watch it."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits cinemas across the globe on November 11.