With News Of His Departure From The Daily Show, Trevor Noah Reveals His Plans

The comedian has revealed that he will release a new stand-up comedy special on Netflix in November. The special will debut a little over a month before he formally departs from The Daily Show. In an Instagram post, Noah, 38, dropped hints about his upcoming project, which will be his third stand-up comedy special for Netflix.

The first episode of I Wishes You Would go live on Netflix worldwide on November 22. This special, the streamer has hinted, will have confessions about the streamer's love of curry, his desire to learn German, and the state of modern communication. Afraid of the Dark (2017) and Son of Patricia (2018), two additional specials created by Noah for Netflix, are both currently available to stream.

The announcement of Noah's upcoming stand-up comedy special comes just over a month after he announced that he would be leaving The Daily Show, where he had served as host for the previous seven years. Late in September, Noah told his fans that he would be leaving the long-running Comedy Central series.

During one of his appearances on The Daily Show, he explained that one of the predominant emotions he had been going through was gratitude. He went on to explain that many individuals work together to make this happen, and he wanted to extend his gratitude to the audience for seven years of incredible memories.

It's been a crazy ride. When we originally started, I recall that there were a lot of people who didn't believe in us. That was a completely insane bet to place. I am still of the opinion that it was an insane decision... What a ride it has been thus far!

The final episode of Noah's late-night show is scheduled to air on December 8. However, who would take over for Noah has not been revealed when the show comes back on January 17 has not been revealed.