Emma Watson Pays Her Respect To The Late Robbie Coltrane On Instagram

Legendary Scottish actor, Robbie Coltrane passed away on Friday the 14th of October. Fans around the world were distraught to hear the news. Robbie had an impressive career starring in iconic films and tv shows such as Cracker and James Bond. But there was one particular franchise and its respective fandom, where he held a special place in everyone's heart and that was Harry Potter. Robbie Coltrane played the role of everyone's favorite gentle giant Hagrid in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Hagrid was a mentor and a kind of father figure to the main character Harry himself and also to Harry's friends Hermione and Ron.

Harry Potter fans mourn the loss of Robbie Coltrane but his absence is truly felt by the Harry Potter cast, who spent 10 years with the actor and made many fond memories.

The main trio of the Harry Potter films was that of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, who played Harry, Ron, and Hermione respectively. All three stars have paid their respects to Robbie on their social media.

Emma Watson took to Instagram to write a beautiful message to the late actor in her stories. She described him as an uncle to her and said that she would want to be as kind as Robbie was in his life. Her full tribute read as follows:

"Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I'll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione."