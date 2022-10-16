Ashanti Celebrated Her 42nd Birthday While Posting To Instagram And Fans Couldn’t Help But Marvel Over Her Beauty

Celebrities love going over the top to celebrate milestones in their lives. Ashanti recently posted a series of photos of her celebrating her 42 nd birthday on a tropical island. The wind was in her hair and she looked stunning.

Ashanti flaunted her beautiful body in a seashell bikini in the pictures at the beach and the pictures looked stunning. Ashanti captioned the photos, “Genuinely overwhelmed by the outpouring of birthday love… this has been an incredible year filled with peaks and valleys… I must say my heart was pierced quite a few times… but it healed and was filled with love again.”

Ashanti also spoke about her journey as an artist and how grateful she was to have everything that she did. The pictures themselves drew a lot of attention from fans and the post received well over 300,000 likes in just 10 hours.

Fans couldn’t help but hype Ashanti up. There were so many comments on the post telling Ashanti that she looked stunning at her age and that her body was incredible. Fans left very sweet comments telling Ashanti that her looks were the best they had ever been and that they were so proud of her for dealing with whatever came her way with such grace.

Ashanti dropped a remixed song “Gotta Move On” by Sean Combs which has a little bit of shade in it too. Many people speculate that the shade is in response to music executive Irv Gotti who made claims that Ashanti and he used to date. Fans are invested in the drama and support Ashanti for speaking up musically. People have begun to believe that Irv is obsessed with Ashanti and he needs to be put in his place after the comments he has made about her.

However, Ashanti’s new post shows that she’s been just fine in her life and has achieved a lot more than when she was in a relationship with Irv. Her fans are ecstatic to see what comes next with Ashanti.