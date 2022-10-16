Tatiana Maslany Shares Her Thoughts Following The Finale Of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

The roller coaster ride that was Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has finally come to an end and the ending of the show was just as much of a roller coaster as the rest of it. The season finale of the show saw the main character Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk break the fourth wall in a major way as she went face to face with a robot named Kevin, basically the show's version of Marvel's head Kevin Feige, and changed the ending of her own show.

Now, with the show over, actor Tatiana Maslany, who played Jennifer walters/She-Hulk has shared her thoughts regarding the future of She-Hulk in the MCU, since the show left no cliffhanger endings that Marvel is famous for.

Jennifer spoke with Extra and talked about anything and everything that came up.

Tatiana was first asked about what she thought about the ending to season 1 and she said, “When I read the episode, I was just so excited. It felt like so in the spirit of ‘She-Hulk,’ which is just irreverent.”

When asked about the possibility of a season 2, Tatiana pretended as Marvel actors are known to pretend and said, “I don’t know.”

She was later asked about what she would want to have Jennifer Walters do moving forward in the MCU to which she replied, “The thing that drew me to playing this character was just how unexpected she was… To me, as long as it’s surprising and as long as it’s king of flipping them on their head, doing that with things that we’re expecting, then that’s all I want.”

Tatiana was then prompted to say what she wants fans to know following the ending of She-Hulk and she said, “I just want them to know that I feel like whatever you feel about that finale is great. I love that people have trouble with it. It’s difficult for some people and other people are like, what a relief. I think it’s challenging in the sense that it just dissembles a lot of things that we know to be true, and I think that’s a very exciting notion.”

There are no confirmed future She-Hulk projects at the moment but given the positive reception to the finale and the addition of other fourth-wall-breaking characters like Deadpool to the MCU, it's safe to say that She-Hulk will be back soon.