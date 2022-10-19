She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Director Says That She Would Love To Make A Hulk Family Movie

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale was a wild ride from start to finish and was the perfect finale for the show which was a wild rise itself from the first episode of the season to the last. The show followed the story of Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Avenger Bruce Banner.

While Bruce and Jennifer are going on a vacation together they are involved in a car accident as a result of which Bruce's blood comes in contact with Jennifer's blood, turning her into a Hulk. The first episode of the show follows Jennifer as Bruce takes her away from the world and teaches her how to deal with being a Hulk. Bruce is frustrated as Jennifer learns things that took him years in a few months' time and tries to convince Jennifer to leave her life as a lawyer behind and be a full-time hero but she chooses not to. The two Hulks fight it out but eventually, Bruce concedes and the adventures of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law begin.

The chemistry between the 2 Hulks was loved by all the fans and the family dynamic was adored which caused the director of the show Kat Coiro to consider the possibility of a Hulk family movie.

While speaking to ComicBook, she talked about the possibility as something that doesn't take a genius to come up. Her full quote was as follows:

"I said this in the beginning, and I still stand by this — one of my favorite things about the whole series is the chemistry between Tatiana and Mark, and their kind of sibling, big brother/little sister dynamic. And I think bringing that to the big screen would be a no brainer."

With the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introducing the son of Bruce Banner's Hulk, Skaar, the possibility of a Hulk family movie featuring various Hulk characters has become even more likely.

Jennifer Walters actor Tatiana Maslany has been asked repeatedly regarding what the future of She Hulk is in the MCU and she has not revealed anything but she has said that she would like it to be unpredictable and fun like her debut show was.