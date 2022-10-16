There Was A Rift Between Lindsay Hubbard And Her "Summer House" Best Friend Danielle Olivera, As The Actress Has Confirmed

On Friday, at BravoCon 2022, the star of Summer House, Lindsay Hubbard, revealed that she and her longtime friend Danielle Olivera had a disagreement.

During the Bravo 2 Bravo panel, a viewer asked Hubbard about the supposed dispute, and Hubbard responded by saying that a lot happened over the summer. "So much occurred this summer," she remarked.

It's just a shame, Hubbard continued, dropping a hint that viewers of the forthcoming season of Summer House will get to see how their disagreement plays out. You won't get out of it without watching it. It's a terrible position to be in, but I'm the one who has to say it.

She went on to make further lighthearted comments about the problems they were having. Listen, there are moments when our friendship is incredibly complicated, and we're in the midst of a scenario that's complicated, Hubbard added.

She continued by saying that she had high hopes that everything would turn out okay. I have a great deal of trust, and I hope that when you have a very deep, solid link and many years of friendship, everything will turn out okay in the end. We'll wait and see.

The first episode of Summer House was broadcast on Bravo in the year 2017. Olivera came on board the show in the middle of the second season, whereas Hubbard has been a cast member since the very first episode.

Both are scheduled to make an appearance together on Saturday at the official BravoCon panel, which will be held at the Javits Center in New York City. This year marks the convention's second year running.

The social media landscape is one that has never been seen before. I believe that the summer had worn me down to the point of exhaustion. I'm juggling so many things. She stated that she was obviously quite pleased and delighted for them.