Selena Gomez And Hailey Bieber Are Fine With Each Other; Fans Can Calm Down

The Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber feud is one of the most curious ones in Hollywood as it seems to have nothing to do with the actual 2 women and seems entirely between fans.

Fans feel very strongly that the world's biggest pop star, Justin Bieber should have ended up with Selena Gomez, and Hailey Bieber stole Justin from the singer/actress.

Fans have been known to throw really harsh words toward Hailey Bieber on social media. They speak in Selena's defense which gives the notion that the two women have some beef with one another but both women are fine with each other as proven by their recent photos together at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala on Saturday night.

The two women arrived at the event on their own but specifically chose to pose next to each other cheek to cheek, making it clear once and for all that they have no hostility towards one another.

Selena has previously told her fans that they should practice kindness as well when she spoke up after Hailey Bieber shared her thoughts on a podcast.

Hailey spoke openly about the Hailey-Justin-Selena controversy on the Call Her Daddy Podcast which prompted Selena fans to speak against her but not too long after Selena appeared on a Tik Tok live and told her fans off in the clearest words. She said:

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,. All I have to say is, it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

Selena further added: “If you support Rare. I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is ― words matter. Truly matter.”

She concluded: “So, it ain’t comin’ from me. And I just want all of you to know, that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else. And I’m really grateful to all of you for hearing me out. So, have a wonderful rest of your day.”

It seems that Selena and Hailey have no harsh feelings and probably never did and the fans should accept that.