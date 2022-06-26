Thor's Nude Butt Scene In Love And Thunder Is A Dream Come True For Chris Hemsworth

Ever since the first full-length trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder dropped online a month ago, there has only been one thing on all MCU fans' minds: the Mighty butt of Thor Odinson, which audiences will get a full view of in a scene where Zeus attempts to take off Thor's disguise but ends up accidentally taking off all of his clothes.

The shot in the trailer sent a frenzy throughout social media as the shot was censored in the trailer but it was revealed that in the actual movie the shot will not be blocked in any way what so ever and according to director Taika Waititi audiences will be getting their full "Hem's Worth," in cinemas; a joke on actor Chris Hemsworth 's name who has been playing Thor for more than a decade now.

But while most actors recall the tales of how uncomfortable it is to shoot nude scenes and some wish they don't have to do it, Chris Hemsworth has recently revealed in an interview that for him, shooting that scene and having it in the movie is a dream come true.

Apparently, Chris has had a vision for showing his Mighty Thor's Might Butt on screen ever since he appeared in the first solo Thor film and had a shirtless scene. The actor described it in the following words when speaking to Variety at an early premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, which took place at Disney's El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles:

"It was 10 years in the making that scene — kind of a dream of mine. The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, "You know what’s gonna sweeten this … a decade from now it’s all gonna come off."

Chris's butt has been the subject of discussion frequently throughout the marketing of this film, as it should be, with Waititi's Hem's Worth comment and the DOP for the movie saying that it was hard to shoot the scene because no one on the set can focus on their job with Chris's butt in sight.

While fans have already had their fill of America's Ass in Endgame, they are ready to appreciate Asgard's Ass when Thor: Love and Thunder drops in theatres on the 7th of July.