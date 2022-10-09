Chris Hemsworth's Kids Seem To Love Thor; Mjolnir Replica Is Seen In Their Luggage

Chris Hemsworth has been playing the character of Thor the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011. His superhero role has seen much development over the years and has just become more successful over time. One of the Thor movies, Thor: Ragnarok is regarded as one of the best movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But despite all the success that the Australian actor has seen while playing the God of Thunder, the greatest hope of any actor dad, or mom who plays a superhero is that their kids love the hero they play, and it seems that in the case of Chris Hemsworth it is true.

Chris Hemsworth was recently seen getting aboard a plane alongside his wife Elsa Pataky and his children, 8-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha, and their 10-year-old daughter India, who recently starred in the latest Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

One of the pictures of the family that has surfaced online caught sight of their luggage and it seems that a replica of Thor's hammer, Mjolnir was amongst the belongings that the family was carrying. Whether it was just for playing, or for the purpose of dressing up as Thor for the upcoming Halloween, it is clear that the kids really look up to their dad and love his superhero character.

Of course, it is perfectly possible that the hammer was not packed by the kids at all and it was Chris himself who was carrying it. The actor has revealed on several occasions that he has stolen many prop hammers from the sets of his movies over the years.

Recently, the actor also posted a video of himself on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder where was going around carrying a giant version of Mjolnir and making jokes that the hammer only looks big because he has worked out significantly less for this movie as compared to the previous installments.