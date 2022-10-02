Chris Hemsworth Has Launched His Own Production Company Called Wild State

Chris Hemsworth has spent the last decade making a name for himself as an actor and he has done a mighty good job of it, being most prominently known for his portrayal of Thor, the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also appearing in movies such as Rush, Snow White, and the Huntsman, Men in Black: International and Extraction to name a few.

Now, it seems that the actor is ready to branch out his career into more creative duties as he has recently announced the launch of his own production company called Wild State. Hemsworth is launching the company alongside Will Grayson, a producer who’s worked with Hemsworth previously.

Documentary programs for National Geographic will be among the much scripted and unscripted content the company is planning to make.

A joint statement from Chris and Will reads:

“As lifelong fans of National Geographic, we are thrilled to be able to continue and deepen our partnership with them along with the entire Disney+ platform.”

Adventure, exploration, travel, and science will be the major genres tackled by Wild State. The joint statement further states:

“Wild State is dedicated to generating immersive narratives that both entertain and shine a light on important issues around the globe. We’re grateful for the opportunity to tell highly impactful, important stories in the unscripted space backed by the support of the premier global conservation and environmental brand in Nat Geo.”

Chris Hemsworth will soon be featuring in a new series streaming on Disney+ and made with Nat Geo called, “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.”

The 6 part series will be one of the first pieces of content which will push the brand Wild State is trying to establish as it features Chris Hemsworth collaborating with scientists to try and explore the potential of the human body. The scientists will try to maximize performance, reduce stress, and more as Chris performs many crazy tasks such as swimming in the arctic ocean and hanging off a rope thousands of miles off the ground.

Chris explained the series to Entertainment Weekly in the following words:

“It was one extreme after another — a series of scientific experiments where I was the guinea pig.”