Kate Middleton Is Seen In Full Military Gear As She Visits The Royal Armed Forces

Kate Middleton was recently spotted on her official social media, donning full military gear as the post covered the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to a British Amry Training camp.

The post consisted of several slides showing Kate Middleton engaging in various activities throughout the camp. One picture shows the Duchess in full military gear from head to toe and getting up close with the military equipment. Another adorable click shows the Duchess wearing an army helmet and settling into a tank. In one of the pictures, Kate is seen standing and talking to a bunch of armed personnel.

The pictures went up on the official Instagram and Twitter account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the occasion of the United Kingdom’s annual Armed Forces Day. The caption under the post read as follows:

"Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world. Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe.

Last year, I was honoured to spend time with the @BritishArmy to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits. It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all, and I look forward to discovering more about the @RoyalNavy and @RoyalAirForceUK in due course."

In one of the pictures, a sign can be seen outside a shed that disclosed the location of the army training camp to be the Army Training Centre Pirbright, which is located about 30 miles west of London.

Advertisement

A busy and no doubt informative and entertaining day for the Duchess of Cambridge and the fans of the Royal Family were delighted with the pictures, flooding the comments section of the post with love and appreciation for Kate Middleton.