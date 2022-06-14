This British royal family name is experiencing an explosion in popularity

Experts are surprised - more and more people call their daughters that, although the bearer of this name is not one of the most beloved members of the British royal family. Or has the situation changed?

Whether we like it or not, the British Royal Family (BCF) influences many things in the world - from the choice of toys for children's birthday parties to the fashion for hairstyles.

There is evidence that the names of the members of the BCS influence the choice of parents not only in the UK but throughout the world.

The name Diana was in the first place in popularity in various countries in the 80s of the last century - the image of a fabulous princess bride melted the hearts of parents worldwide.

A similar rise in interest in the name was expected by literally every new member of the British royal family: from the wife of Prince William, Kate, to their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. True, Meghan Markle was not very lucky: neither the rebellious duchess herself nor her kids Archie and Lilibet became trendsetters in names.

And here is a sudden surprise - it is noted that the name Camille suddenly burst into the chart! At the same time, the second wife of Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the former Camilla Parker-Bowles, was not liked by the public for many years, to put it mildly. She was directly blamed for the tragedy of the Princess of Wales, which took many years before the rumor softened.

Camilla returned to the list of the 1000 most popular baby names in 2001 and has been steadily climbing to the top ever since.

Experts believe two factors are responsible for this: firstly, people who simply do not remember Princess Diana and the Charles adultery scandal entered the childbearing age. And secondly, the name Camilla exists in many cultures, and, perhaps, the personality of the Duchess of Cornwall gave him some initial impetus to popularity. Still, then the matter no longer depended on her.