Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Break Up After 2 Years Together

It seems to be a season of relationship turmoil in the Kardashian and Jenner household as it has recently been revealed by sources close to Kendall Jenner that the model has broken up with her boyfriend of 2 years, NBA star Devin Booker .

Sources close to the couple have revealed that after 2 years together, the two young lovers had a conversation with each other in which they talked about the potential direction of their relationship and it seemed that at the moment both individuals are focused on their careers and do not seem to have room for a serious relationship

Devin is currently playing for the Pheonix Suns and Kendall herself is fully immersed in her highly successful modeling career.

The couple first started dating way back in 2020 but their romance didn't become official until 2021 when Kendall posted a picture on her Instagram cuddling with Devin on Valentine's day.

Sources close to the couple said, "After two years they had the ‘where is this going’ talk, and since they were not moving forward, it was time to take a break, probably permanently."

The couple attended the Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wedding in Italy together recently and were also seen at Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s birthday in Los Angeles, who is a good friend of Kendall's.

Sources have revealed that at the moment Kendall is spending time with her closest friends to heal and while the reality TV star isn't heartbroken or crushed but the new development hasn't exactly been easy to digest for the model.

Reps for Devin Booker have not made any comment on the matter so far and refused to respond to all requests to do so while the reps for Kendall Jenner simply said, “We haven’t confirmed anything from Kendall’s side.”

This isn't the first time Kendall Jenner has broken up with an NBA star though, her dating life seems to follow a pattern in this case. Prior to getting together with Devin Booker, the model also dated NBA stars, Utah Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson and Brooklyn Nets power forward Blake Griffin.