Devin Booker Is Closely Held By Kendall Jenner While Out On A Date

In West Hollywood, California, the Basketball player, 25, and the 26-year-old star of the Kardashians, Catch Steak, were seen leaving together.

Jenner sported a black cropped halter top, black leather leggings, and pink studded shoes for a stylish ensemble. She accessorized with a little multicolored purse. While this was happening, Booker wore a "Method Man" T-shirt with a graphic, denim trousers, and blue sneakers as his casual attire.

The supermodel followed Booker as they made their way through the diner's crowd of spectators and toward a waiting automobile.

The NBA All-Star guard for the Phoenix Suns was first linked to Jenner in April 2020, but the couple's relationship wasn't officially announced until Valentine's Day 2021.

The couple shared a rare insight into their romance in June of that year when they marked their first year by posting on social media. Jenner posted a few pictures of PDA on Instagram, including one of her hugging Booker from behind and another of the two of them holding hands.

While this was going on, Booker tagged the model in a picture of a dining table at dusk with the message "1." He also included images of only Kendall Jenner and of the couple with the hashtags "365" and "52," alluding to their one-year anniversary.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Jenner and Booker were "not on the same page" regarding their future a year later, in June 2022, according to reports that the pair had split up after two decades of dating.

But after being seen together on several occasions, notably an exciting outing earlier this month, the couple has subsequently given rise to reconciliation speculations.

As she watched her elder sisters deal with the highs and lows of dating in the spotlight, Kendall Jenner said in a 2019 interview with Vogue Australia that she is hesitant to share too much about her relationships.