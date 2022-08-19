Devin Booker's Candid Remark On The Most Recent Bikini Photos Of Kendall Jenner

With the caption "@drink818," Jenner, 26, shared three photographs of herself in a brown two-piece on Instagram on Tuesday. She was posing next to a bottle of her 818 Tequila and one of her puppies.

The 26-year-old Phoenix Suns basketball player appeared to be drawn to the post because he left the remark "hot emoji" beneath it. Although Jenner and Booker were first connected in April 2020, they didn't formally declare their love until Valentine's Day 2021.

Followers have been speculating about the couple's dating life since they were repeatedly sighted together in June, following claims that they had split up after more than a year of the relationship.

The couple honored their one anniversary in June 2021, sharing social media messages to mark the occasion. This was a rare opportunity to see inside their relationships. The Kardashians star posted a few affectionate pictures on Instagram, including one of her hugging Booker from behind while another of them encircled in one other's arms.

In a photo of a dining table at dusk with the simple text "1," Booker included the model. He also included photos of only Jenner and of the pair with the hashtags "365" and "52," alluding to their one-year anniversary.

"She adores him to death. She has never seemed so content. Devin is also adored by her entire family "At the time, a source informed PEOPLE. Devin is a great guy, the source continued. "He is quite reserved and has no interest in becoming famous. To Kendall, he is incredibly kind."

Following rumors that the couple had broken up in June 2022, they were later seen together at Soho House in Malibu. Photographers caught them laughing and smiling together. The ex-couple got together earlier this month for some recreational activities amid reports of a reunion. Booker tweeted the video with a bullseye emoji after Jenner posted it on her Instagram Story, showing him throwing an ax into a wooded area.