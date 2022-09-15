The Internet's Favorite Couple Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Are Pregnant

When the ideal Hollywood couple is the subject of the conversation, the first names that comes to mind are Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively . The two are the most adorable people in Hollywood and they are even more adorable when together. They have a beautiful family with 3 daughters between and now it seems that the family is about to get bigger, as Lively recently revealed that she is pregnant with a 4th child. The reveal came after Lively showed off her beautiful baby bump at the at Forbes's Power Women's Summit in New York City while wearing a magnificent gold dress.

Blake's representatives have not commented on the entire scenario yet and neither has Blake herself but surely fans will hear lots about it as both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love to talk about their family and especially take shots at each other and make jokes at the expense of themselves and their children. Their playful pokes and jabs at each other is what makes them one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood. Even the responsibility of 3 daughters has not taken their tendency for child-like fun away and we hope they just get even more fun with the arrival of the 4th baby.

However, Blake Lively has revealed that she is a lot more picky now regarding what movies or other projects she takes on because she loves her daughters and the project has to be worth taking time away from them.

"I guess I really have to really, really, really, really love it, because I'm just obsessed with my kids. So, yeah, I think it's gotta really be worth it to take me away," said Lively.

Ryan Reynolds on the other hand is going to be preparing for the next installment of the Deadpool franchise soon, a movie that his kids definitely will not see for a long time but will probably love when they do.

More details regarding the upcoming bundle of joy are expected to be revealed soon.