Kim Kardashian Has Decided She Will Not Date People From Hollywood Anymore

The queen of reality TV Kim Kardashian decided to stop by at the Late Late Show with James Corden recently and talk about what she has been up to and what has been going on in her mind and one of the things that she has been contemplating about are her dating choices. Kim's dating life has been all over the media lately and it has not been looking great. Only a couple years ago Kim officially filed for divorce from long-time husband Kanye West with whom she shares 4 children and only a few weeks ago, Kim broke up with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, whom she dated for almost a year after her divorce with Kanye.

So, at the moment Kim is single but she reveals that when she does mingle again it will not be with another celebrity.

"I feel like I have to go to different places. Clearly it's not working, whatever I'm doing," said the Reality TV star, "Maybe [I'll go to] a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm. I think it's gonna be scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney. That's maybe what I envision in the future."

Hence, when Kim gets back in the game, it'll be anyone but an entertainer who will take the title of future Mr. Kardashian.

At the moment thought, Kim has made it abundantly clear that she has no interest in getting back into the dating scene. She explained it in the following terms:

"I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that."

For those who don't know, Kim is currently studying law with the hope to open her own law firm one day. Kim has said that the law firm she will open will specifically be looking to hire formerly incarcerated people so that they may be able to re-establish themselves in society and also prevent others from falling prey to similar situations as they did. She basically wants to help those people turn their negative experience into something positive. The mother of 4 is no doubt a catch.