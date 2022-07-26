Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Recently Posted On Instagram And Fans Are Loving Them Together

Simone Biles is an American artistic gymnast. She's been known for winning several Olympic medals and is considered one of the best gymnasts in the world. Because of her insane talents, she's made a name for herself in the world and has many people calling her an inspiration. Jonathan Owens is a part of an American football team Houston Texans in the National Football League. He's also extremely well-known in the sports community for how well he plays and has gained a lot of following over the last few years.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been dating for almost two years now however it seems the love hasn't faded from between them. Recently, Simone posted a picture on Instagram with Jonathan which showed her looking up lovingly at her boyfriend while he looks down at her lovingly.

His arm was around her in the picture and the picture showed how much the two love each other. The picture was captioned "Bad and Boozy" with a white heart emoji. Underneath the post, Jonathan had commented "Can’t get enough" with a smiley emoji as well as a red heart.

The interaction between the two excited fans as they are so excited to see their favorite athletes together and so in love. Many people were under Simone's post, claiming that this kind of relationship was all they ever wanted in life.

The two initially met back in 2020, at the start of the Covid lockdown. Simone had made their relationship public by posting a sweet picture with him with the caption "It's just us". In an interview, Jonathan revealed that the pandemic had helped them strengthen their bond which further made their romantic relationship even better.

The two also got engaged earlier this year in February. The two had been excited to start this new chapter of their life together and fans couldn't help but gush over how adorable they looked together. Simone has said that her wedding will most likely be next year. Fans are incredibly excited to watch them form this union and have been raving about how adorable the two are together for a very long time. Watching them be so in love with each other is the best thing for their fans.