Selena Gomez's Voice Is Fascinating To Fans Of The Show "Only Murders In The Building"

Selena Gomez is best known for her role as "Alex" on the Disney show "Wizards of Waverly Place". She is one of the most stunning actors and singers in the world and has gained a ton of following because of her incredible talents. However, since her Disney era, she's grown into a beautiful woman with an acting range out of this world. Selena is loved for both her acting and singing for decades.

" Only Murders In The Building " is one of the most popular shows in the world today. And since the second season is out, fans have been incredibly excited to watch the show and to talk about the new happenings in the show. The show is considered one of the most perfect shows in the world so far and fans can't get enough of it.

However, some of the viewers are talking about Selena Gomez's voice in the show. Many people have noticed that her voice sounds a little bit different in the show and so they're confused. Many of the fans are trying to figure out if it's the voice of a character or Selena's actual voice.

The discussion has been going on since the first season of the show. Fans have been discussing her voice and saying that they do not recognize it as hers. One fan even commented that her voice from acting in "Wizards of Waverly Place" and this new show was so different, it was unbelievable. Many of Selena's fans said it could be due to her age and the fact that the two shows are so far apart.

The other reason for the change in voice could also be because of Selena's disease, Lupus. Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that is known to cause pain in any part of the body as well as inflammation. Research has shown that those with Lupus may have significantly lower vocal intensity and harmonics-to-noise ratio. This is why it could be one of the main reasons that Selena's voice changed over the years.

Selena has been open about her struggles with Lupus and speaks of how it impacts her everyday life. She stated that she's been going through some body image issues as well because of her disease.