Ray J Refutes Kris Jenner's Assertion That He Taped Three Sex Acts With Kim Kardashian

The musician attacked Kris Jenner on Saturday after she passed a lie detector test he believed was false. The singer is notorious for appearing in a sex tape with ex-Kim Kardashian.

YOU messed up by dating the wrong, black man. Ray J , 41, posted the 44-minute Instagram video kris Jenner @kimkardashian.

I could not care less how old this ST is! This is blatantly racist, almost inhumane, and disgusting at the highest level what you're trying to do to me. If you think you can just screw people over and get away with it forever, think again! This is terrible to do to anyone!

Following Jenner's recent appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden, in which she addressed a number of Corden's queries while being hooked up to a polygraph machine, he wrote a contentious post about it.

The mother, 66, vehemently denied any involvement in the distribution of her daughter's sex tape during the conversation. John Grogan, the examiner who used a lie detector, found she was telling the truth.

Ray J, the younger brother of singer Brandy, added in the post that John Grogan is a fake. He does not examine polygraphs. He is referred to rather appropriately as the parasitic polygraph. This is the person who made me look like a liar, Kris Jenner had them take her lie detector test. more depressingly, the network permitted it to take place.

The R&B performer, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., also revealed a number of Instagram Direct Messages (DMs) he purportedly had with the SKIMS magnate in April. What we did is known to you! Your mother was in charge of the entire sex tape business with Joe Francis and Steve Hirsch, the CEO of Vivid; it was her idea to release the tape through Vivid. Ray reportedly texted her on April 14, saying, "All I did was agree.