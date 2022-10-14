Pete Davidson Is Incredible, According To Kris Jenner

And even if Kim and Pete's relationship didn't work out, Kris Jenner was still behind them 100%. As shown on Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris utterly supported her daughter dating the 28-year-old comedian before their divorce in August.

While conversing with her family, she brought up Pete's planned space journey, which he could not take because the launch date was moved. The ex-Saturday Night Live actor called Kim, 41, and left a message.

Kris, 66, continued by asking Pete a series of questions concerning the trip, such as if he was anxious and whether or not he had a will in place in an emergency. Then, Pete joined in on the fun, making jokes with Kim's family, including her grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, and sister Khloé Kardashian.

While the group was laughing, Kris confessed to her daughter's ex-boyfriend and his effect on her. Simply put, Pete rocks. She remarked that there's never any tension with Pete since he's just Pete. He's a good match for the rest of the clan. Kim seems cheerful and content; she often laughs and seems to have gained some much-needed self-assurance since meeting Pete.

When Kim made her SNL hosting debut last October, she and Pete's on-screen kiss during a sketch ignited relationship speculations. After that, later that month, they were seen strolling on a roller coaster at Knott's Berry Farm.

Pete called Kim his "girlfriend" in a February PEOPLE interview. This couple had already broken up by August. An insider explained to PEOPLE that the couple's split was partially due to their hectic schedules. It wasn't easy because they both had to travel so much.

The SKIMS creator will always have a soft spot in her heart for the Meet Cute actor, albeit their split. In an appearance with Interview Magazine last month, Kim referred to Pete as "a cutie."