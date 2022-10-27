Martha Stewart Has Admitted That She Is Interested In Dating Comedian Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart, who is 81 years old, has stated that she would most definitely go out on a date with Pete Davidson, who is 28 years old and is kind of cute.

During her appearance on the episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that aired on Tuesday, the renowned chef Martha Stewart and host Drew Barrymore participated in a game called "Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag." During the game, Stewart discussed the characteristics that she looks for in a prospective suitor.

Barrymore stated of the first mystery man, "Your date has as many tattoos as Pete Davidson," and the author of the cookbook immediately gave her approval by waving a green flag.

The actress from Charlie's Angels retorted by saying that Pete Davidson would be the perfect choice for her date. Without hesitance, Stewart waved her green flag and stated, "I mean, he has dated such a large number of women."

Why does it matter? Barrymore inquired, to which Stewart responded, "No, I'm not saying that's bad." Nevertheless, Barrymore continued to press him on the matter. That's an excellent idea, and he has a certain endearing quality.

She proceeded, revealing her familiarity with him despite Barrymore's apparent surprise. You weren't aware I am acquainted with him, were you? Do you remember that he appeared on the roast of Justin Bieber alongside me? He was such a cretinous young brat. He was much more of a twerp than Justin Bieber.

The actor from 50 First Dates proceeded after learning this new knowledge by saying, "But everybody talks about Pete Davidson in such a wonderful way." So it seems reasonable to assume that he is a decent human being. Oh, she is a kind guy; Stewart vouched for her; he's a very good man, and he knows his way around the building, inside and out.

Because Davidson and Kim Kardashian, 42, split up earlier this year after dating for nine months, Drew Barrymore has speculated that age is not an issue for the Saturday Night Live comic.