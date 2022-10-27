Pete Davidson Showed His Support For Kim Kardashian By Sending Her Flowers Before The Debut Of The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian received a bouquet from Pete Davidson with a card that read, "Love, Aladdin," a few days before the premiere of the new season of her reality program on Hulu.

In the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, taped in April 2022, around the time the family debuted their new program, Kim Kardashian is gearing up to attend Jimmy Kimmel Live! When she mentions the roses that she had gotten.

The scene begins with a close-up of a massive arrangement of white roses, and then the camera moves in for a closer look at the card. Congratulations on the premiere of your new program and the start of your new season! I can't even begin to express how pleased and proud I am of you! It says "love Aladdin," which is quite apparent.

Later in the show, Kardashian revealed that Davidson would accompany her to the Los Angeles premiere as her plus-one but that he would not be walking the red carpet with her because the ceremony was intended to honor her and her family.

The reference to Aladdin is a reference to the first kiss that the two of them shared while they were dolled up as Aladdin and Jasmine for a skit on the reality star's broadcast of Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Jasmine and Aladdin kiss for the first time during the performance.

Later in the month, Kardashian, 42, and Davidson, 28, were seen holding hands on a ride at Knott's Scary Farm, which fuelled allegations that they were romantically involved.

When the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians actress was with the comedian, according to insiders who spoke to Page Six, she was continuously laughing and acting like a young girl during their time together.

Even though she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, Kim Kardashian said she felt a ting when she first kissed Pete Davidson on live TV.