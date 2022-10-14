Sydney Sweeney Will Feature In And Produce A New Version Of The Jane Fonda Picture Originally Released In 1968

According to Deadline, the Euphoria star, only 25 years old, will reportedly star in and executive create a new Barbarella movie for Sony Pictures, the same studio with which she is collaborating on the Spider-Man spinoff, Madame Webb.

Sweeney confirmed the report in an Instagram story on Tuesday. The post included a link to a story from Deadline and an illustrated poster from the 1968 film adaptation of the title character, which featured Jane Fonda.

Sweeney penned the caption, "time to protect the universe."

According to Deadline, the movie is based on a series of comic books written and drawn in French by Jean-Claude Forest, which was then translated into a film. According to a synopsis provided on both IMDB and Deadline, the plot of the 1968 film directed by Roger Vadim centers on an astronaut from the 41st century tasked with preventing a villainous scientist named Durand Durand from utilizing a weapon known as the Positronic Ray.

According to Deadline, the first modern efforts to remake "Barbarella" stretch back to 2013, when veteran James Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade were contracted to write a screen adaptation for "Gaumont International Television."

In July, The Hollywood Reporter quoted Sweeney as saying that she could not afford to take a vacation from acting for six months. In addition, the star of "White Lotus" remarked that actors aren't paid as much as they used to be and that there are no longer any residuals with streamers.

The big stars will continue to get paid, but a portion of my earnings must go to pay my lawyer (5 percent), my agents (10 percent), and my business manager (3 percent or something similar). She explained that I am required to pay my PR every month. That's a lot more than my monthly mortgage payment.