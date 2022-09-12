Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu's Star, Is Praised By Ralph Fiennes

Fiennes portrays an enigmatic chef at a prestigious island restaurant who creates a mouthwatering menu for his customers in the film The Menu. Taylor-character Joy quickly learns that the dining experience will take some tragic turns. Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, John Leguizamo, Reed Birney, and other actors are also featured in the cast.

In an interview with the filmmaker Mark Mylod at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, actor Ralph Fiennes , 59, stated he couldn't choose a favorite among the fantastic, creative group of characters.

He remembers how everyone was amazingly in character. And it was wonderful to see the small interactions developing at each table. I mean, just from watching them, I developed a love for every single actor in the movie.

But going tit-for-tat with Taylor-Joy, 26, in a few scenes allowed Fiennes to develop a special relationship with her among the supporting cast. She had an exceptional, Emmy-nominated performance in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, which he claims made him enjoy working with her even more.

He describes Taylor-Joy, who is now filming the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa, as a "beautifully natural performer." There are just a few occasions when you can tell whether someone is being honest with you, and it truly helps. It somehow ups your level of performance. And she possesses that.

Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-upcoming Joy's dark comedic horror film The Menu has a brand-new trailer thanks to Searchlight Pictures. Along with Fiennes and Taylor-Joy, The Menu stars an ensemble cast that includes actors like Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class), John Leguizamo (Encanto), Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Aimee Carrero, and Paul Adelstein. It is directed by Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones), and it is produced by Adam McKay (Don't Look Up) and Betsy Koch. Nov. 18, The Menu opens in theatres.