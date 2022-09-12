Josh Duhamel And Audra Mari Got Married In North Dakota

In North Dakota, Josh Duhamel wedded Audra Mari . The newlyweds were seen entering a classic red Cadillac convertible in Mari's hometown of Fargo while dressed in bridal attire.

After exchanging vows at Olivet Lutheran Church, the two were reportedly spotted posing and joyfully raising their fists in the air. The former Miss Teen North Dakota, 28, is seen in photos from the wedding meticulously fixing her huge gown and sweeping veil while settling into the sports car.

Only nine months have passed since the joyful couple's engagement announcement in January 2022 before the small ceremony. In January 2022, Duhamel, a native of North Dakota, proposed to the gorgeous brunette while they were strolling along the sand.

The 49-year-old actor gave the marriage proposal a sweetly nautical twist by covertly slipping the question into a message-in-a-bottle that was left on the sand for the couple to find. It's on!! The Transformers star posted on Instagram that she discovered a message in a bottle that had washed ashore and replied, "YES!"

My spirit is joyful. I cherish you, Josh Duhamel. Mari added a caption to her related post. The two connected through common friends and have been dating since about May 2019. The pair were photographed kissing at the Toronto airport later that year.

Previously, Fergie, a singer, was Duhamel's wife. They started dating in 2004 and were married in 2009. They did, however, split up in 2017, and their divorce was finally finalized in 2018. Son Axl, 9, is the only kid they have together.

He is really pleased about our engagement, Duhamel earlier said of his son's opinions on receiving a stepmom to US Weekly. That contributed greatly to it. They coexist peacefully. It was excellent.