Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Posts Pictures Of Her Baby Bump And Her Trip To Italy With Family

Chrissy Teigen is expecting baby number 3 and living the time of her life while she is pregnant , after all, what is a better time to kick back and relax than when you are about to push a human out of yourself? Chrissy recently decided to take a little vacation to Italy along with her family and the snaps from her trip just hit Instagram and they are adorable.

Some of the pictures show Chrissy wearing a gorgeous cut-out green maxi dress, while others show her wearing an orange bikini as she enjoys the beautiful sights all over Italy with her 2 children, Luna, who is 6 years old, and Miles, who is 4 years old. The last picture in the carousel of photos shows a bathroom selfie which very clearly shows that Chrissy is getting on in her pregnancy very well although she is not fully pregnant yet. Chrissy recently took to Instagram to share that she doesn't like this middle phase of pregnancy and just wishes she would become "fully pregnant" already, but alas, she has to wait just like everyone else waiting to meet Chrissy's 3rd child.

Although this will be Chrissy's third child this isn't her third time getting pregnant, as Chrissy had an unsuccessful pregnancy recently. Both Chrissy and her husband John Legend have shared that the event was a traumatic experience for them but they have both shared that they have learned and grew from that tough time and now have a new appreciation for their family.

Chrissy has talked about the nervousness she feels being pregnant this time around after losing her last child on social media. She described her feelings every time she visits the doctor in the following words:

"I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing."

Fans have been very supportive of Chrissy throughout her tough times and continue to wish her happiness and good health as her pregnancy progresses.