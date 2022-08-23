Rumors Start Of Sylvester Stallone's Divorce, Rep Denies Them

Hollywood is the land of speculation. The littlest information can be turned into a full-blown article in the newspaper and it seems something similar has happened to veteran action hero Sylvester Stallone.

It recently came to light that Sylvester who has a tattoo of his wife Jennifer Flavin on his right shoulder, had the tattoo covered up, and then it was replaced with a picture of his dog. This immediately sparked rumors that the long-time couple had split up and that perhaps Sylvester had the tattoo covered up in spite.

Further fuel was added to the rumors when Jennifer Flavin posted a picture on her Instagram with her 3 daughters and captioned it saying, “These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever.”

People found it curious that Sylvester was not in the picture and that it surfaced right around the time that Stallone got the tattoo removed. However, in the most recent development, Stallone's rep has come forward and clarified that the Stallone family is happy and the tattoo removal is just an unfortunate mishap which happens to people who get tattoos all the time. Apparently, Stallone wanted to get the tattoo refreshed but it went bad and the tattoo had to be covered up with something and Stallone chose his dog Butkus from the Rocky films. The official statement from the rep to DailyMail is as follows:

“Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from ‘Rocky,’ Butkus.”

The rep went on to explain, “Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+.”

Fans were happy to hear that the veteran action hero is still living a happy and healthy family life and now fans are excited to hear more about the depths of the Stallone family in their upcoming reality tv series.