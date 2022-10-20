On Friday, The Roku Channel Will Broadcast The Launch Of The Third Season Of Chrissy's Court

It has an exclusive first peek at the upcoming third season of Chrissy Teigen's show Chrissy's Court, which is about to begin airing.

Teigen, who is 36 years old at the time of the sizzle, says something along the lines of, "I'm Judge Chrissy, and in this courthouse, the charm will get you wherever." And if the fiery and funny trailer is any indication, the next ten episodes of the Court will likely include the most mayhem it has ever seen.

In the third season of the show, Judge Chrissy will preside over cases involving modest claims, one of which consists of a plaintiff who causes Teigen to display a look of amazement when she reveals to the model and author that a man prostituted her ass in exchange for some chicken wings.

Teigen confronts the plaintiff in a different instance involving a haunted doll by inquiring as to whether or not the individual is confident that they are not, in fact, cohabitating with the beauty.

In addition, Teigen's mother, Vilailuck Pepper Teigen, who serves as both a co-host and bailiff in the series, can be seen making an anxious cameo in the new trailer.

Order, she murmurs to herself at one point in the conversation. An exasperated Teigen admonishes her mother, telling her that it is inappropriate to whisper orders. You've been appointed to the role of the bailiff.

Teigen, who is now having another child with her husband, John Legend, also indicates that her mother is armed with pepper spray that she is anxious to use. John Legend is Teigen's spouse.

At the very final moment of the trailer, after providing one more sneak peek at the drama that is still to occur, Teigen makes the announcement in a dramatic manner that the Court is now suspended.