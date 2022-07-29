Nina Dobrev And Shay Mitchell Showed Off A Lot Of Leg At Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Opening Exhibition

Nina Dobrev And Shay Mitchell are two of the most famous actresses in the world. Nina Dobrev is best known for her role as Elena Gilbert in the “Vampire Diaries”. Shay Mitchell is best known for her role as Emily Fields in the popular show “Pretty Little Liars”. Both the women have succeeded massively in their careers and fans are incredibly proud of them for everything that they’ve achieved.

Nina Dobrev And Shay Mitchell were both seen at the Rodeo Drive at the Beverly Hills flagship store of Louis Vuitton. The two were there for the opening of the exhibition and they truly wowed the crowd.

RELATED: Nina Dobrev And Paul Wesley Troll The Fans With Video About How Much They ‘Despised’ Each Other While Co-Starring On ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Nina Dobrev chose to wear some black high-waisted gingham shorts and a white and black sweater top from Louis Vuitton. She also wore some stilettos with a chrome cap-toe. Her hair was pulled back from her face to show off her natural makeup and she looked beautiful for the cameras. She also held a bubblegum pink clutch as a pop of color to her outfit.

Shay Mitchell also wore a classic black mini skirt with a form fitting black and red sweater. The sweater had Louis Vuitton’s iconic moniker and some cute thumb hole sleeves.She also carried a silver pillowed purse with some gold hardware and some stunning leather details.

For shoes she wore black ankle boots which also had some cute chrome edgy toe details. Her hair was pulled back into a bun and she wore some silver drop earrings to complete the look.

RELATED: Christian Siriano, Prada, Gucci, Dior, Louis Vuitton, And Many More Fashion Designers Are Now Making Coronavirus Face Masks

The two stars looked absolutely stunning. They showed a lot of leg through their outfits and fans couldn’t help but swoon at their looks at the event. Many fans commented on the pictures that were posted and called the two queens.

Other stars were also present at the event and everyone looked beautiful. Fans were incredibly happy to see everyone having a good time at the event but the stars of the show were definitely Shay and Nina in the eyes of the fans.