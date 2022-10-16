Shaun White Makes A Funny TikTok Trolling Girlfriend Nina Dobrev Over Their Degrassi Scene

In a TikTok video that was uploaded on Friday, the Olympic gold medalist added his rendition of the shout that Dobrev, 33, sings, replete with a high kick. The video featured Dobrev from her days on Degrassi.

On your feet! It was a humorous addition provided by White's caption. In his post, he wrote, "Clap your f*cking hands for the panthers!".

Dobrev and White made their relationship Instagram-official with a set of photographs in April 2020 that displayed Dobrev giving White a quarantine haircut during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair had been seen together for the first time in March 2020. White is a superstar athlete. The Vampire Diaries alum is a former cast member.

They both went to the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London in May when they staged their first appearance on the red carpet. In August, Dobrev's good friend, former co-star, and roommate Kayla Ewell shared with PEOPLE her opinion that White has benefited Dobrev's life.

For several years, Ewell, 37, shared a home with Nina. Because of how close we are, it's been a wonderful experience to finally see her with someone who encourages the best in her. She and I are great friends. She mentioned how much she enjoyed listening to them joke around and commented on how much fun they were together.

Throughout their relationship, they have frequently provided followers with up-to-date information by posting endearing tributes on Instagram, particularly regarding White's preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics. During the time leading up to the snowboarder's last Olympic run, Dobrev distinguished himself as his biggest fan.

In an interview with PEOPLE in October 2021, White discussed the encouragement that Dobrev had given him throughout their wonderful relationship while he prepared for the Olympic competition in Beijing in 2022.