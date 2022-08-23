The always quirky "Face/Off" actor, who once considered purchasing a cave full of bats so he could go cave diving in the bare minimum and once was the proud owner of a two-headed snake, has a new hairstyle that is equally as outrageous as his character.

Late last week, Cage, 58, debuted a bright red dye job and a goatee; however, he chose not to tint his facial hair to match his Manic Panic-looking hair.

On a fan account post showcasing the Oscar winner's new hairstyle, one fan said, "Cool red hair," while several others added strings of fire emojis to express their appreciation.

Although the actor has frequently changed his hairstyles for roles—going grey and scruffy for 2021's "Pig," fluffy and sun-streaked for 1983's " Valley Girl ," loose and wavy for 1997's "Con Air," etc.—he usually sticks to his signature dark, neatly trimmed coif in his everyday life, making this fiery red hue a departure.

The actor, who starred in "Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," also announced in April that he and his fifth wife, 27-year-old Riko Shibata, are expecting a baby girl. The child will be named Lennon Augie in honor of John Lennon and Cage's father, August Coppola, as well as Cage.

Presumably, the actor will ignore his daughter's upcoming hair experiments.

In a previous post, In a lawsuit for more than $700,000 filed on Friday, Christina Fulton, the ex-girlfriend of Nicolas Cage , accuses Erika Jayne and two former Girardi & Keese attorneys of fraud and embezzlement.

The actress alleges in documents acquired by Page Six completely that Jayne's ex-husband, disgraced lawyer Tom Girardi, and his former employees Samantha Gold and John Kelley Courtney stole money from her settlement to finance their own lifestyles.

Fulton, 55, suffered serious injuries as a result of an automobile accident in January 2016. Soon after, she asked the then-famous Girardi & Keese law firm to represent her in court.