Just Days After Giving Birth To His Daughter, Nicolas Cage Attends The TIFF Premiere Of His Newest Movie

The Oscar-winning actor, 58, and his wife Riko, 27, had their first child later in the week, a daughter named August Francesca Coppola Cage, according to PEOPLE.

Cage departed for the Toronto International Film Festival's 2022 Butcher's Crossing premiere soon after August Francesca was born on Wednesday.

I genuinely just got off the aircraft and flew here, Cage claims at PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's video and photo studio at TIFF on Friday. The agreement was that if my daughter hadn't already come, I wouldn't be going, but that I would probably go anyway if she had.

After his daughter arrived, he continued, and he immediately went to the airport. The National Treasure actor claims, "I wouldn't be here, but I made my word, and I'm here respecting my promise, but I'm excited to go back to my wife and my kid."

As Cage has been the father of kids Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from prior relationships, Baby August is Riko's first child and Cage's third. According to Cage, he is keen to make more movies that his infant daughter will like.

Without a doubt, Cage says, "I want to make some movies that will make her grin and laugh." Show her some more animated films, like Croods 1, Croods 2, maybe?

The actor also claims that Butcher's Crossing will not soon be on his child's watch list. Which one? He makes light of his newest Western movie. Most likely never. It's not all that easy to watch. In April, Cage admitted to PEOPLE that he has always prioritized his family over his career.

In the first place... At the time, he asserted that there is no Nick Cage in reality which does not desire to enjoy time with his kids. There is no Nick Cage who prioritized his family over his profession.