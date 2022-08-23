Sheriffs Claim That Alcohol Was Not A Factor In Scott Disick's Car Accident, In Which His Car Flipped Due To Speeding

The 39-year-old Kardashians star was involved in an altercation on Sunday, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau. Deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station were called to the scene. As soon as they arrived, authorities "contacted Scott Disick , the driver, and the only other person in the car."

Alcohol was not a factor, the announcement said, adding that speed was the main reason for the traffic crash. "Mr. Disick had only minor, non-life-threatening wounds and chose not to get medical help. After requesting that his car be hauled away, he was picked up from the scene by family members."

When asked for comment, Disick's representative did not answer right away to PEOPLE. The accident news was first reported by TMZ. The Flip It Like Disick actor was involved in the crash while operating a Lamborghini SUV, the news source said.

Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, are the children of Disick and his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. The Poosh founder, 43, married Travis Barker in Italy in May. Disick wasn't "taking it well," a source had previously claimed of Kardashian's marriage to Barker.

To distract himself from it, the insider stated, "He's hanging out with friends." Despite knowing what was about to happen, it was difficult for him to process and digest.

The most recent long-term ex of Disick, Sofia Richie, just became engaged to Elliot Grainge. The soon-to-wed couple is "a perfect match for each other," according to an insider.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Donaldson, a model, was most recently mentioned in connection with Disick. The couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of The Kardashians season 1 in April, but E! News afterward reported that they had split up.

In a previous post, The former member of the Kardashian family, 38, shared several images of his three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, on his Instagram Story on Tuesday.