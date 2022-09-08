Nicolas Cage's First Child With Riko Shibata Has Delivered

Nicolas and Riko are ecstatic to announce the birth of their daughter, according to a spokeswoman for the couple who verified the announcement to People. The spokesman guaranteed that both the mother and the daughter were doing well.

With ex-wives, Christina Fulton and Alice Kim, the actor, 58, is also the father of boys Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, correspondingly. The "National Treasure" star and the 29-year-old entrepreneur are having their third child, Page Six reported in January.

Three months later, Cage informed Kelly Clarkson that they were expecting a girl and intended to give her the name Lennon Augie in honor of both August Coppola, Cage's father, and John Lennon. The Oscar winner said in the April interview, "I'll name her Lenny for short." I'm ecstatic. The biggest journey of my life will be this one.

In that same month, Cage informed Extra that Shibata was five months from giving birth and that he was prepared for diaper duty.

At the time, the California native remarked, "I like being a father and take my parental responsibilities sincerely.

He proposed through FaceTime after Cage and Shibata became lovers in 2019. In February 2021, the couple exchanged vows in Las Vegas.

Married twice to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001 and Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, the Golden Globe winner. From 2004 until 2016, Kim, 38, and Erika Koike for four days in 2019.

After being married to Shibata, Cage said to Entertainment Tonight in April that he was definitely hoping for a second child. All of it I miss. The "Wicker Man" star enthused the magazine, "I love seeing a child learn new things for the first time."

The way a leaf reflects light from the sun. Having them freak out at the dinner table after taking them to a lobster meal. I miss shopping for toys. I miss humming bedtime songs. Rocking in recliners is something I miss.