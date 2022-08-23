In Starkly Different Looks, Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Promoted Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Line

The Biebers demonstrated that they do not need to match their outfits exactly.

Last week, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey attended Kendall Jenner 's 818 Tequila event at SoHo House in Malibu. However, based on their radically dissimilar clothes, the two appeared to be going to separate events.

The singer of "Ghost" dressed down in sweats and jeans while sporting a grey hoodie ($150) and a mustard baseball cap from his clothing line, Drew House. The hoodie was worn with light-wash ragged jeans that were so big he had to hold them up as he walked, blue sneakers, and other light-colored clothing.

For their night out, Hailey, on the other hand, went all out, donning a stylish black short dress by Blumarine with a blazer-style top and a cutaway middle with ties at the stomach.

She completed the look with opaque, thigh-high stockings from the brand and hefty loafers by Alexander Wang ($695).

The founder of Rhode is accessorized with her go-to gold Jennifer Fisher hoops, By Far's "Kiki" shoulder bag, and $405 Balenciaga sunglasses, continuing the trend of her famous "glazed donut" nails as she flaunted a sparkly mani.

The Biebers' party style may have been radically different, but Kim and Khloé Kardashian, who were also in attendance, wore identical outfits for their night out.

Khloé ($1,750) and Kim ($1,750) both donned skin-tight catsuits to their sister's tequila launch party. Kim was dressed in a grey halter jumpsuit.

