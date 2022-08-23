Ariana Grande Recently Announced The Addition Of Body Products To Her Ulta Cosmetics Line

With a Reel that had her makeup-free face and curly hair in the foreground, the pop star announced her new God Is A Woman Body line on Instagram on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Grande said in the caption of her Instagram image, "After seven+ years of crafting perfumes, I'm beyond pleased to share that today we have finally released our very first complete body range!!!!"

The line, which is now available at Ulta Beauty, consists of four items, all created with her God Is A Woman scent: a body scrub soufflé, which Grande dubbed "my favorite," a body oil, "my other favorite - tied for first," a hand and body cream, which costs $12, and a deluxe fragrance travel set, which costs $38.

Each one, according to the celebrity, has "plenty of love," "wonderful" ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and argan oil, and is vegan.

"I am incredibly happy and proud of this accomplishment and everything we've accomplished so far. When people compliment our perfumes on me or when I smell them on someone, and they say, "Thanks, that's yours!" it never gets old to me. Grande penned.

She added that she has "many wonderful surprises" coming up and that it is an honor to produce things that people appreciate in all capacities.

Victoria Justice, a former "Victorious" co-star, remarked, "wonderful," as throngs of admirers gasped at the au naturel Grande.

The "Positions" singer previously produced a line of highly successful Ulta fragrances. She has achieved success with her R.E.M Beauty line, particularly with her most recent offering, a concealer released in a record-breaking 60 hues.

