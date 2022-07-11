Netflix to finance Johnny Depp's next film about King Louis XV of France

Netflix Inc plans to help fund and stream Johnny Depp 's first feature film after the actor's lengthy lawsuit with ex-wife Amber Heard, Bloomberg reports, citing anonymous sources.

The material says that Depp will play King Louis XV. Director Maiwenn Le Besco, who will also play Madame du Barry, the famous mistress of Louis XV, said the film is expected to release in 2023 in French cinemas and be available on Netflix France 15 months later.

There is currently no information on access to Netflix worldwide. Representatives for Netflix and French producer Why Not Productions declined to comment.

Johnny Depp last appeared in The Great in 2020, which will also be his first film in French.

Actor Johnny Depp was photographed in Paris, where he went to shoot a film directed by Maiwenn (Maywenn Le Besco) a few weeks after winning a libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. It is reported by People.

In the picture, Depp is wearing a fringed jacket and black jeans. As accessories, he wears black sunglasses and a wide-brimmed brown hat, and his hair is braided into multiple braids.

At the end of January 2022, Variety reported that Depp would play the role of King Louis XV of France in the Maiwenn film. Filming is due to begin this summer at the Palace of Versailles and will run for three months.

The name of the picture and other details of the film are not reported. Johnny Depp has previously denied rumors of a return to the role of Jack Sparrow.

Representatives of Johnny Depp, in an interview with NBS News, denied rumors that the actor could return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. It is reported by E! Online.