Because Of His Anti-Semitic Comments, Johnny Depp's Lawyer Allegedly Will Not Be Working With Kanye West

It has been claimed that the attorney who represented Johnny Depp and assisted him in achieving victory in his defamation claim against Amber Heard has severed ties with Kanye West due to the latter's anti-Semitic sentiments.

TMZ said Monday that the wealthy rapper's attorney, Camille Vasquez, informed her company, Brown Rudnick, that she would not be representing the client. According to sources who spoke to the publication, despite the position taken by the highly regarded lawyer, her firm was still interested in collaborating with West, 45, if he were to withdraw his claims.

However, the CEO of Yeezy Brand refused to step down, and on Friday night, he held an unexpected media briefing outside of the basketball game that his daughter North was playing. He said, "I want to speak about the Jewish remark; it's confirmed the point I made."

To be successful, it will require cooperation from every one of us. Before we can obtain love, we need to get the truth because if we don't, we'll only end up adoring falsehoods. On Monday, the troubled musician was also dumped by the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), a talent agency in Hollywood.

A few days earlier, West made a half-apology on the show Piers Morgan Uncensored, claiming that he was sorry for the individuals he harmed with the defcon [statement] and the misunderstanding he caused. It appears that I have been the source of both pain and misunderstanding.

According to reports, Brown Rudnick was let go after the company demanded an apology from the Power rapper as a condition for hiring him. Page Six's request for a response was not immediately responded to by a representative for Vasquez or the company.

According to TMZ, the lawyer headquartered in Los Angeles intended to defend West in his commercial dealings, including the management of contracts and other business arrangements.