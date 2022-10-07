Next weekend, You Can See Johnny Depp And Jeff Beck At A Long Island Concert

Johnny Depp, an actor who has also made a name for himself in the music industry, joined Jeff Beck on the road last week as the two began a North American tour in New York.

On October 14 and 15, the pair will play two shows at The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island. In addition, Desure will be on the show as a featured guest.

Each event has practically sold out, and resale tickets can be found on Ticketmaster ranging from $214 to $746 for VIP Packages. Between both performances, there are only seven face-value tickets left. There's enough for up to 1,573 guests here.

The tour began on September 23 near Austin, Texas, and will end on November 12 in Reno, Nevada. Throughout this year, Depp, 59, has shared the stage with Beck, 78, multiple times, notably on the latter's recent tour of the United Kingdom.

While Depp was waiting for the verdict in his shocking defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, the duo's performance gained widespread attention. The two collaborated on an album titled "18," published on July 15, and featured many early-year performances.

While Depp dabbled in the music scene for years, Beck won eight Grammy Awards and was elected into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice (1992 and 2009). He collaborated with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of Aerosmith to form the band Hollywood Vampires.

The album Depp recorded with Beck was released only a few weeks after the actor's highly publicized trial against Heard ended in victory.

When Depp and Heard separated in 2016, the actress filed a $50 million lawsuit against him, alleging that he had abused her to increase his share of the divorce settlement. After divorcing him a year later, she filed a $100 million countersuit.

The jury decided that Heard defamed the 59-year-old actor in her 2018 op-ed piece for The Washington Post and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and an additional $350,000 in punitive damages.