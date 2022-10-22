Camille Vasquez, Who Once Represented Johnny Depp, Has Apparently Been Retained As Kanye West's Legal Counsel

It has been claimed that Kanye West retained the legal services of Camille Vasquez, one of the attorneys who assisted Johnny Depp in winning his notorious libel case against Amber Heard.

As per TMZ, the 38-year-old attorney in Los Angeles and her firm, Brown Rudnick, would be in charge of all of the business concerns, including contracts and negotiations, for the 45-year-old CEO of Yeezy Brand.

West, who took his name legally to Ye in October 2021, may need Vasquez's help more than ever before, with the fallout from his White Lives Matter T-shirts and anti-Semitic comments driving away many of his former business associates.

It was just last week when Balenciaga severed all relations with the rapper Jesus Walks, and this month, Adidas announced that their contract with him was being evaluated.

Vasquez rose to prominence due to her involvement in the prosecution of Johnny Depp, partly due to reports that she had a romantic relationship with the actor known for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Those charges, however, were criticized by the attorney, who referred to them as unethical and discriminatory. As a result of Vasquez's effective cross-examination of Heard, 36, she earned the respect of the general public and the recognition of her employer, who promoted her to the position of a partner following the conclusion of the trial.

We are pleased to have Camille join our team and look forward to working with her. In June, William Baldiga, chairman and CEO of Brown Rudnick, was quoted as saying something in a news release.

Traditionally, we have kept this statement under wraps until the close of our fiscal year. However, Camille's conduct at the trial of Johnny Depp demonstrated to the world that she was prepared to take this next step today. We cannot express how incredibly proud we are of her, and we are excited to see what she can achieve as our newest collaborator.

It was only possible to get a comment from Vasquez immediately about whether or not she represents West. His representatives should have responded to our inquiries promptly too.