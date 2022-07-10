Cardi B joked with fans by passing off a department store outfit as Chanel

Rapper Cardi B posted a photo of herself in a Chanel outfit on Twitter, after which she told fans that she was actually wearing items from the budget department store Target. It is reported by People.

On Sunday, July 3, the singer posted a picture taken by the paparazzi - it shows her in short pink shorts, a lavender top, and plush leopard print flip-flops.

"I look my best in Chanel," Cardi B captioned the photo.

The next day, she responded to the same tweet by writing, "Fun fact: these are clothes from Target."

By this time, the singer's fans had already managed to leave 3,000 comments in which they praised her image.

"Queen of Chanel," "You look the best in anything," they wrote.

At the same time, one of the fans noticed the similarity of Cardi B's lavender top with those that hang in a popular department store.

"I have the same top! Green, from Target," the girl wrote.

On the site of the chain of department stores, People found clothes in which the singer was photographed. Top in different colors is on sale - you can buy it for $10.20.

