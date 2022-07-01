Natalie Portman Expresses Wish To Have Her Mighty Thor Star Alongside Captain Marvel In The MCU

With Thor: Love and Thunder coming to the big screens around the world on the 8th of July, fans know quite a bit about the plot at this point. It is known that Natalie Portman is returning and she can now wield the mighty hammer Mjolnir, It is known that the villain of this movie is none other than Gorr the God Butcher and it is known that Thor will be getting 2 adorable pet goats in this movie. But what is not known is what future will this movie set up for the characters.

With Natalie Portman returning to the MCU after quite a few years of absence since Thor: The Dark World, fans are wondering whether it's a one-off or is Portman back to MCU for good. Natalie Portman's own statements on the matter seem to give us a hint at it.

In an interview during the Thor: Love and Thunder Premiere, Natalie Portman said that she really likes Brie Larson 's Captain Marvel and would love to have her Mighty Thor meet Larson's Captain Marvel in future MCU movies. Is this just a wish or an actual hint that Natalie is going to be staying in the MCU for quite a while now? The latter seems more likely.

It would appear that MCU phase 4 is watching the remaining OG Avengers training their replacements, with the Hawkeye series introducing Kate Bishop and Bruce Banner training She-Hulk in the upcoming series of the same name. It can possibly be concluded that Thor: Love and Thunder will be Chris Hemsworth's final performance as Thor with Portman replacing him in the future. The actor himself has said that he is willing to come back to the character as many times as needed because he loves Thor, but he knows as much about the future as anyone else.

As for the Captain Marvel collaboration, with both women now playing superheroes of the cosmic variety, it is very likely that a future MCU project could see Natalie Portman and Brie Larson sharing the screen. The possibilities for the moment, remain endless.