Miles Teller Did NOT Follow Protocol When Meeting The Royal Family At Top Gun: Maverick's Premiere

It is a known fact that whoever has to meet the members of the Royal Family is informed of a proper protocol to behave in the interaction. Every now and then there comes a rogue element though who forgets how to act in these situations though and the latest in the line is actor Miles Teller .

Teller is most famously known for his recent performance in the highly successful Top Gun: Maverick and it was at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London that Miles met two members of the Royal Family; Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Miles recalled the interaction while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Miles revealed that there were so many instructions that he needed extensive prep to make sure he wouldn't mess up. "I kind of had a sheet to prep, to make sure I didn't mess it up," said Miles.

But even though he prepared extensively, Miles did not get everything right in the actual meeting with the Prince and his wife. He revealed, "I messed up. You're not supposed to extend your hand right off the bat unless they do. But I felt the vibe. So I was like, 'I'm going in, I'm going in.'"

However, despite his failure to follow the proper instructions of the interactions, the Royal couple were very kind and did not even seem to notice it. Miles explained it in the following words:

"To their credit, they were very disarming. Kate is very, you know, she's beautiful and very cordial and holds herself so well. With William, I don't know, I just — I blacked out."

Teller also remembered how he made co-star Jennifer Connelly nervous in advance by going on and on about the interaction that was going to occur. He said, "I was standing next to Jen, so I was kind of riffing on what this interaction was going to be like. So I think she was already on alert about [whether] I was going to go a bit rogue."

It all worked out for Teller in the end though who says that he thinks the Prince is now, "a lifelong fan."