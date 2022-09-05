Top Gun: Maverick Breaks Yet Another Record At North American Box Office

Top Gun: Maverick has been an unstoppable force at the box office this year. The film was released way back in May and remains the highest earning film of the year still as it enters September. In its 4 months long run at the box office, the film has broken numerous records both in the U.S. and Internationally. It has the honor of being the highest grossing Memorial Day weekend release, the highest grossing opening weekend for a Tom Cruise film, the highest grossing Tom Cruise film of all time, the highest grossing Paramount film of all time, and a whole bunch of other impressive statistics. The film's gross earnings at the international box office are up to $1.4 billion at this point and are not showing any signs of stopping either.

In the latest addition to the records that this film has broken, the film crossed 2018s Black Panther for the 5th highest grossing movie at the North American box office. This achievement comes after the film became the highest grossing movie at the Labor Day box office, beating out the competition which was Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version. The film has now grossed $700 million at the North American box office and is one of the only 6 movies to have ever done so, which includes, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avatar, and, of course, the film whose spot Top Gun: Maverick stole, Black Panther.

Top Gun: Maverick continues its run as the highest grossing movie of the year and it has not been overtaken by any of the competition so far, which included films like Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Only 2 films are expected to have any chance of dethroning Top Gun: Maverick at the 2022 box office and those include Black Adam and Avatar: The Way of the Water, the latter being the sequel to the highest grossing movie of all time.