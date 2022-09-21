The Upcoming Episodes Of Saturday Night Live Will Be Hosted By Megan Thee Stallion And Miles Teller

The long-running NBC sketch show will return on October 1 with Miles Teller as host, the network revealed on Tuesday. As far as we know, this is Teller's first time hosting the show. The season 47 premiere of Top Gun will include Kendrick Lamar as a musical guest, joining the Top Gun: Maverick star for the third time.

On October 8th, Brendan Gleeson will be hosting, and Willow will be performing. On the other hand, Megan Thee Stallion will play two roles on the Oct. 15 episode: host and musical guest.

During a time of great change at SNL, the announcement of the hosts for season 48 comes as welcome news. Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson all left the show after the 47th season finale.

The departures of Melissa Villasenor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured player Aristotle Athari, were revealed by PEOPLE on September 1. Chris Redd announced his retirement from SNL after five seasons just this week, hours before Tuesday's hosting announcement.

The opportunity to perform on SNL was once in a lifetime. Redd, now 37, said in a statement, "When I first stepped into 30 Rock five years ago, I knew it was a fantastic opportunity for advancement." Because of Lorne Michaels and the rest of the SNL crew, I have made friends who have become family and experienced things I will never forget. All of you are incredible, and I truly appreciate everything you've done.

Michaels told media backstage at the 2022 Emmys that the program is in an "interesting phase" because of the influx of new cast members, plot twists, and viewers of a newer generation.

NBC has announced that Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker will be the four new starring players on SNL for the upcoming 48th season.