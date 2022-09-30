Word On The Block Is Dua Lipa And Trevor Noah Are Dating; Two Were Spotted Having Dinner Together

Host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah and pop singer Dua Lipa were recently spotted having dinner together according to pictures posted by The Daily Mail and now rumors are flying all over the place that the two are dating .

The two were spotted eating at the Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily's in the East Village. A source who saw the event unfold reported it in the following words:

"They were quietly sat away from everyone else at [the] restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs."

There have been no word or confirmation of any kind from either parties even though many outlets have reached out to them for comments.

Dua was previously dating the brother of the Hadid sisters, Anwar but the last anyone heard of them, they were taking a break from each other since December of 2021.

Trevor on the other hand recently ended an on-again off-again relationship with his girlfriend Minka Kelly. During the many ons and offs of their relationship, the two were together for roughly 2 years.

For anyone wondering how a date with Trevor Noah goes, the comedian and talk show host dished his methods in 2017 while speaking to People Now and surprisingly, the comedian's number 1 rule is NO JOKES!

He explained it in the following words:

"When I meet a woman, I'm still the kid in high school — I'm still like, 'Hi, my name is Trevor.' Never open with a joke. It is the most horrible thing. Jokes require context. Without context, you're just some random person who came and told someone they fell from [heaven] or some randomness, and if you mess it up, you look worse and it seems like an insult. No humor! Just say hello. That's it!"

Trevor Noah recently announced his retirement from The Daily Show to pursue other avenues in his life. Could a love life be one of the avenues he is talking about?

Fans are desperately waiting for a word of confirmation from either of the two entertainers as it would be the hot gossip of the year!