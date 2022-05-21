The red carpet of the premiere of " Top Gun: Maverick " at the Cannes Film Festival . On the evening of the second day of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, an American action film by Joseph Kosinski starring Tom Cruise, which is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, premiered. We show the best exits of stars on the red carpet.

The program of the second day of the Cannes Film Festival, which opened on May 17 on the Cote d'Azur, includes the premiere of Joseph Kosinski's action movie "Top Gun: Maverick" with Tom Cruise in the title role. The film is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, which received four Oscar nominations.

All the attention of the paparazzi was riveted on the actor, who played the main role 30 years after the filming of "Top Gun," and his partner - Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton. Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning, and Sasha Luss looked no less brilliant. Katherine Langford, Viola Davis, and Jasmine Tookes opted for bright colors, while a pregnant Adriana Lima wore a belly-baring black dress. We show the most interesting images of the evening. Famous models helped present the combined fall-winter 2022/23 and Pre-Fall 2022 collections under the name Fortune City: Adriana Lima, pregnant with her third child, former Victoria's Secret Angels Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel.

