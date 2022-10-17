Jay Ellis Has No Idea That A Sequel To Top Gun: Maverick Is In The Works, But He Is Confident That Audiences Will Welcome It

Although Jay Ellis is open to the possibility that he is mistaken, he does not believe there will be a sequel to the film Top Gun: Maverick.

PEOPLE caught up with the actor, who is now 40 years old, on Saturday night at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. During their conversation, they discussed the possibility of a third Top Gun movie.

Even though he was Lt. Reuben Payback Fitch in the box office smash released earlier this year, he admitted that he knows nothing about a potential sequel project.

Ellis shared an exclusive statement with People: "I haven't heard about anything, so if you know anything, tell me." There won't be any of that happening. What do I know about this? Perhaps that will be the case. This may be the case.

To clarify, I mean that all of us would like to cooperate. We had a great time and would want to do it again sometime. It would mean the world to us to spend more time with Tom Cruise. He went on to say that we miss riding in the back of the F18s. Therefore, I do not doubt that every one of us would show up if we had the opportunity to do it again.

On May 27, Top Gun: Maverick was released in theaters and has already earned more than $1.4 billion worldwide at the box office.

The movie's plot centers on Pete Maverick Mitchell (Cruise), who is instructing a cadre of Top Gun grads in preparation for a unique mission. Glenn Powell, one of the actors, has confirmed that there have, in fact, been discussions about making a follow-up movie. Other cast members have also dropped hints about the possibility of a sequel.

The cast of Top Gun: Maverick performed several daring feats during filming, and now Cruise, 60, is rumored to be in talks to become the first person to do a spacewalk outside the International Space Station for a film.